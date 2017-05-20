2017-2018 Legislative Session: Employer Updates
As the 2017-2018 legislative session continues to unfold on Beacon Hill, Massachusetts lawmakers are considering several policy proposals that have significant implications for employers across the Commonwealth. The FY2018 budgets proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee on April 10th and Governor Charlie Baker on January 25th both institute a fair share assessment on Massachusetts employers that aims to curb rising MassHealth costs.
