$1M Powerball winner from Florida claims prize in Massachusetts
According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts State Lottery, this is the third $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts this year. Francis Rudeen of Englewood, FL claimed his prize Monday from the drawing held May 13th.
