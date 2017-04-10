Your View: Marc R. Pacheco - Raise your voice for Stoughton rail route to SouthCoast
Since the early 1980s, Massachusetts residents have been promised a South Coast Rail project that would bring reliable, adequate service to all of Southeastern Massachusetts and provide our neglected cities with a direct line into Boston. This goal, apparently, has been changed by the administration in favor of an expedient political move that will give us a potential bait-and-switch, an interim route with extra construction, decreased service to important Gateway Cities and a higher overall bill for taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xxxxxx
|13 hr
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC