Your View: Marc R. Pacheco - Raise your voice for Stoughton rail route to SouthCoast

Since the early 1980s, Massachusetts residents have been promised a South Coast Rail project that would bring reliable, adequate service to all of Southeastern Massachusetts and provide our neglected cities with a direct line into Boston. This goal, apparently, has been changed by the administration in favor of an expedient political move that will give us a potential bait-and-switch, an interim route with extra construction, decreased service to important Gateway Cities and a higher overall bill for taxpayers.

