Workplace deaths in Massachusetts hit a 10-year high in 2016.
With job-related deaths hitting a 10-year high, families of fallen workers gathered Friday in front of the Statehouse to mourn their losses, search for answers and call for reforms. “All these things are preventable,” Attorney General Maura Healey told the crowd that gathered for the annual Workers' Memorial Day.
