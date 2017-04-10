Women rarely chosen to lead colleges and universities
Last year, a search committee at Springfield Technical Community College recommended four highly qualified administrators as finalists for the job of president. Three of them were women, but the board of trustees ultimately picked the only male candidate to lead the institution.
