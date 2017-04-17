Why It's 'Patriots' Day,' Not 'Nationalists' Day'
Those of us who hail from Massachusetts are proud of our special patriotic holiday, formally celebrated only in our state and Maine , though Wisconsin and Florida pay it some honor as well. Patriots' Day commemorates the rebels at Lexington and Concord who fired the shot heard round the world on April 19, 1775.
