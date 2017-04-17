Why It's 'Patriots' Day,' Not 'Nation...

Why It's 'Patriots' Day,' Not 'Nationalists' Day'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Real Clear Politics

Those of us who hail from Massachusetts are proud of our special patriotic holiday, formally celebrated only in our state and Maine , though Wisconsin and Florida pay it some honor as well. Patriots' Day commemorates the rebels at Lexington and Concord who fired the shot heard round the world on April 19, 1775.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... 12 min Go Trump 63
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 1 hr Retribution 13
Lowell sun Sun Billydog 1
News xxxxxx Apr 10 Bertha Birkenstock 1
Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r... Apr 3 JobPostings 1
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC