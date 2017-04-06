Where did Cambridge's Trump impeachment resolution come from - and what's their end game?
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. Cambridge made national headlines earlier this week, when the city council took up and passed a measure urging Congress to explore the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
