Warren, Markey critical of safety exemption for Pilgrim
Federal regulators on Monday ruled in a decision blasted by the state's two U.S. senators that the owners of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station will not have to re-evaluate the risks of earthquakes and floods to the Plymouth nuclear plant or upgrade the vent system intended to prevent explosions in accident scenarios.
