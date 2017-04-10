US Sen. Warren rakes in $5.2M in first 3 months of this year

Warren is revving up her already formidable fundraising juggernau... BOSTON - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is revving up her already formidable fundraising juggernaut, raking in more than $5.2 million in the first quarter of the year to bring her campaign account to more than $9.2 million. The spike in donations represents about a five-fold increase from the last quarter of last year, when she pulled in about $1 million.

