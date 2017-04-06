UMass joins global effort to explore black hole at center of Milky Way
University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomers this week are joining researchers around the world as they train their telescopes at the center of the Milky Way for what could be one of history's most revealing looks at a black hole. The university is using the Large Millimeter Telescope in Mexico in collaboration with seven telescopes in Hawaii, Arizona, Chile, Spain, and at the South Pole to create the effect of an Earth-sized device powerful enough to see the center of our galaxy , which is 26,000 light-years away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC