UMass joins global effort to explore black hole at center of Milky Way

10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomers this week are joining researchers around the world as they train their telescopes at the center of the Milky Way for what could be one of history's most revealing looks at a black hole. The university is using the Large Millimeter Telescope in Mexico in collaboration with seven telescopes in Hawaii, Arizona, Chile, Spain, and at the South Pole to create the effect of an Earth-sized device powerful enough to see the center of our galaxy , which is 26,000 light-years away.

