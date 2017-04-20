Trump nominates former senator Scott ...

Trump nominates former senator Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Former senator Scott Brown welcomes attendees to a Donald Trump campaign stop in New Hampshire in January 2016. President Trump on Thursday announced the nomination of Scott Brown, a former senator from Massachusetts who later unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat from New Hampshire, as his ambassador to New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... 11 min Defeat Elizabeth ... 72
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Apr 18 Retribution 13
Lowell sun Apr 16 Billydog 1
News xxxxxx Apr 10 Bertha Birkenstock 1
Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r... Apr 3 JobPostings 1
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC