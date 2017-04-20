Trump nominates former senator Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand
Former senator Scott Brown welcomes attendees to a Donald Trump campaign stop in New Hampshire in January 2016. President Trump on Thursday announced the nomination of Scott Brown, a former senator from Massachusetts who later unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat from New Hampshire, as his ambassador to New Zealand.
