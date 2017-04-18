Trini chemist case: nearly 20,000 cases to be thrown out*Apr. 19, 2017, 9:50 PM Ast

Prosecutors across the US state of Massachusetts announced on Tuesday they would be throwing out almost 20,000 cases that relied on evidence handled by a disgraced Trinidad-born drug lab chemist, Annie Dookhan. Dookhan, who worked at the Department of Public Health, pleaded guilty in November 2013 to charges, including perjury, evi dence tampering and obstruction of justice for falsifying drug tests in criminal investi gations.

