Thousands of Massachusetts drug cases to be dismissed after lab scandal

FILE PHOTO: Annie Dookhan, a former chemist at the Hinton State Laboratory Institute, stands beside her lawyer Nick Gordon during her arraignment at Brockton Superior Court in Brockton, Massachusetts January 30, 2013. FILE PHOTO: Annie Dookhan, a former chemist at the Hinton State Laboratory Institute, listens to the judge during her arraignment at Brockton Superior Court in Brockton, Massachusetts January 30, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.