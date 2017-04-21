Teacher of the year talks about chall...

Teacher of the year talks about challenges and rewards of being a teacher

Sydney Chaffee, a teacher at Codman Academy Charter School in Dorchester, was named National Teacher of the Year on Thursday. She was the first educator from Massachusetts, as well as the first charter school teacher, to win the honor.

