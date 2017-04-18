State rep. eyes art of the deal

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Arts and cultural institutions across Massachusetts face sharp funding cuts in the coming year's budget unless an amendment from state Rep. Cory Atkins that is set to go before the House tomorrow can salvage their livelihood. "The funding affects 351 towns and cities, so every town in the commonwealth," said Atkins, who serves as chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development.

