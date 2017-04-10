Sex ed supporters tout need for bill, inclusion of opt-out clause
Supporters of a bill requiring schools offering sexual health education to do so in a "medically accurate, age-appropriate" manner on Wednesday described it as a way to protect young people from sexually transmitted diseases, unintended pregnancies and abusive relationships. Rep. Paul Brodeur, a co-sponsor of the House version of the bill, told the Joint Committee on Education that the legislation takes a comprehensive approach to sexual education, covering contraception use with a focus on preventing pregnancy and disease transmission, the "benefits of abstinence and delayed sexual activity," and issues of consent, gender identity and sexual orientation.
