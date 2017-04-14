Sen DiDomenico Joins Colleagues to Fight Federal Cuts in Legal Services
Senate President Stan Rosenberg, Senator Sal DiDomenico and Senator Will Brownsberger have sent a letter to the Massachusetts Congressional delegation urging them to fight against the Trump Administration's proposed elimination of funding for Legal Services. Last year, 23,000 low-income and elderly people in Massachusetts got help at Legal Services with foreclosures and evictions, domestic violence, illegal debt collection, veterans' benefits, homelessness, immigration, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.
