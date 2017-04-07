Second wave of flu hits Massachusetts
It's been a pretty active flu season so far - including being blamed for a number of Red Sox players falling ill of late. But while type A has been on a steady decline in recent weeks, another version of the flu, type B, has been surging, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.
