Regiona s fruit growers predict bumper crop for season

The Valentine's Day deep freeze that pummeled the state's peach crop a year ago cost Stillman's Farm $100,000. And then by summer's end the drought had claimed a third of the 320 peach trees he planted in mid-May. Now he's posting photos of peach blossoms on Twitter with text that says, “That's right, take it in … these are peaches in infancy! Let's pray they mature all the way.” Fruit growers across Central Massachusetts are bringing in hives of bees for pollination of tree fruit crops, and all are thankful for the 180-degree turn from a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.