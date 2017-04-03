Rally supports embattled Keith Motley
Supporters of embattled UMass Boston Chancellor J. Keith Motley, who recently announced he's leaving the school after 10 years at the helm, rallied outside of the State House yesterday to call on other state leaders to take responsibility for the plummeting enrollment numbers and crippling debt that proceeded his departure. Motley's decision to leave the University of Massachusetts Boston at the end of the academic year comes as the university is grappling with more than $30a million in debt brought on by a recent building boom that he pushed.
