Rally supports embattled Keith Motley

Rally supports embattled Keith Motley

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Supporters of embattled UMass Boston Chancellor J. Keith Motley, who recently announced he's leaving the school after 10 years at the helm, rallied outside of the State House yesterday to call on other state leaders to take responsibility for the plummeting enrollment numbers and crippling debt that proceeded his departure. Motley's decision to leave the University of Massachusetts Boston at the end of the academic year comes as the university is grappling with more than $30a million in debt brought on by a recent building boom that he pushed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r... Apr 3 JobPostings 1
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... Mar 29 tomin cali 5
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mar 27 Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC