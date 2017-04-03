Raising tobacco age yields inconsistency
Massachusetts appears ready to join California and Hawaii as the only states in the nation to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21. Presently, more than 100 communities, including Lowell, Chelmsford, Tewksbury, Townsend and Wilmington, have raised the legal tobacco age to 21. Actually, the state Senate already passed a bill that would increase the smoking age to 21 statewide, and a similar bill is pending in the House. The measure has the support of House Speaker Robert DeLeo, as well as Senate President Stanley Rosenberg and Gov. Charlie Baker.
