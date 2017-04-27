Q&A: Trumpa s tax plan and Massachusetts

President Donald Trump on Wednesday released the skeleton of his plan to revamp the federal tax code, a plan that the White House referred to as "the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in the American history." Trump's plan, released Wednesday as a single page of bullet points, calls for three income tax brackets - 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent - to replace the current seven brackets.

