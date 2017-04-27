Q&A: Trumpa s tax plan and Massachusetts
President Donald Trump on Wednesday released the skeleton of his plan to revamp the federal tax code, a plan that the White House referred to as "the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in the American history." Trump's plan, released Wednesday as a single page of bullet points, calls for three income tax brackets - 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent - to replace the current seven brackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Apr 22
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC