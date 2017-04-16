Proposal seeks change in how Mass. draws political districts
The next U.S. Census isn't too far away and Beacon Hill lawmakers are already thinking about what it might mean for redistricting in Massachusetts. On Thursday, a legislative committee will hold a hearing on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way the state redraws legislative and congressional districts in accordance with Census results every ten years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowell sun
|11 hr
|Billydog
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|14 hr
|huntcoyotes
|12
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC