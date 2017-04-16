Proposal seeks change in how Mass. dr...

Proposal seeks change in how Mass. draws political districts

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

The next U.S. Census isn't too far away and Beacon Hill lawmakers are already thinking about what it might mean for redistricting in Massachusetts. On Thursday, a legislative committee will hold a hearing on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way the state redraws legislative and congressional districts in accordance with Census results every ten years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lowell sun 11 hr Billydog 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 14 hr huntcoyotes 12
News xxxxxx Apr 10 Bertha Birkenstock 1
Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r... Apr 3 JobPostings 1
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... Mar 29 tomin cali 5
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC