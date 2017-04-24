Potential GOP challenger criticizing Warren book deal
A potential challenger for Senator Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at the Democrat's recent book tour. State Representative Geoff Diehl held a news conference outside the State House Monday morning, in which he said that he would not sign a deal to write a book if he is elected to the Senate.
