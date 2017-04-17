Pot arrests in Mass. continue even after legalization

Four months after marijuana became legal in Massachusetts, people still are getting arrested for pot-related offenses, and police are refusing to give back confiscated drugs, according to court records and interviews with law enforcement officials. The voter-approved law allows adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in public and up to 10 ounces at home, and to grow up to a dozen plants on their property.

