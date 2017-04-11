Poll shows Charlie Baker is the most popular governor in America. Again.
Governor Charlie Baker is once again the nation's most popular governor, while US Senator Elizabeth Warren's approval ratings have dropped, according to a new Morning Consult poll shared with the Globe. The online poll of nearly 2,500 Massachusetts voters over the last three months shows Baker with a 75 percent approval rating, and just 17 percent of respondents saying they disapprove of his job performance.
