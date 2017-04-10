Peter Lucas: Rosenberg fits the bill for UMass Boston chancellor
Gov. Charlie Baker and UMass President Marty Meehan will no doubt launch a national search for a replacement for outgoing UMass Boston Chancellor J. Keith Motley. As well they should.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|6 hr
|Blue America
|10
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC