Payments surge over first half of state's biggest tax collection month
It represents activity covering only two weeks, but tax collections over the first half of April marked a break from the long-running pattern of slow growth. Compared to the first half of April 2016, total tax collections through April 14 shot up 31 percent, or $218 million.
