Payless closing Berkshire Mall store
The Berkshire Mall is losing yet another national retailer. Payless Shoe Source has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing 378 stores nationwide, including its outlet in the Berkshire Mall, the company has announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC