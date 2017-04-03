Our Opinion: Good opportunity to rais...

Our Opinion: Good opportunity to raise state smoking age to 21

Read more: Berkshire Eagle

As Massachusetts lawmakers wrestle with a law governing the sale of recreational marijuana, they are reportedly considering including a provision raising the age in which residents can legally purchase tobacco in the state to 21. They should do so, for reasons of health and also of economic fairness. The state smoking age is currently 18, although 140 of the state's 351 towns and cities have raised that age to 21. The legal age for purchasing alcohol in the state is 21, and with the age requirement for marijuana yet to be established, advocates on Beacon Hill hope to set a uniform age of 21 in all three categories.

