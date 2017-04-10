Officials end probe into opposition to Muslim cemetery
" Federal officials have closed an investigation into whether a Massachusetts town violated the civil rights of an Islamic group when town officials rejected plans for a Muslim cemetery. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston began an investigation in August after the town of Dudley rejected plans by the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester to use 55 acres of farmland for a cemetery.
