No one wants to pay to fix UMass Bost...

No one wants to pay to fix UMass Boston's crumbling garage, and that's telling

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

If you really want to understand the magnitude of the mess at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the easiest way to grasp it is to take a walk across campus. Your progress will be slow, as I discovered recently, because at this point the place is as much a construction site as a university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fv tuna.com 17 hr Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) 22 hr jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Sun Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Sat Earth Day eh 1
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Sat Trail of Indian T... 41
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 20 Defeat Elizabeth ... 72
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Apr 18 Retribution 13
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC