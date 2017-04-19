New Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen to be crowned
Somerset's Emma Guillottee, New Bedford's Rachel Perry, and Acushnet's Camryn Kruger and Jordan St. Onge will be among the competiors in the 18th annual Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen Pageant on Sunday, April 9, 4 p.m., at Keith Middle School in New Bedford. The pageant features Alyssa Maitoza of Dartmouth, Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen 2016, and eight talented teenagers from across the state, according to a news release.
