New Hampshire man pleads guilty in Massachusetts shooting

A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the shooting death of a Massachusetts man in 2013. The Sun of Lowell reports that 38-year-old Donte Okowuga, of Merrimack, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation in connection with the death in December 2013 of Cristiano Diaz-Arias.

