New Hampshire man pleads guilty in Massachusetts shooting
A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the shooting death of a Massachusetts man in 2013. The Sun of Lowell reports that 38-year-old Donte Okowuga, of Merrimack, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation in connection with the death in December 2013 of Cristiano Diaz-Arias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Tue
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Apr 22
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC