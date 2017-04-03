New GOP option for Warren's seat breaks old mold
So, what's it going to take for Republicans to unseat a full-term Democratic U.S. senator in this state, where the GOP seems only to have success electing governors? Can it be accomplished by sending a tried-and-true member of the minority party to take on the Democratic establishment? Or is it time for an unconventional candidate -- during the term of an unconventional Republican president -- to upstage politics as usual and give Massachusetts some semblance of a two-party system? Ayyadurai, an Indian-born immigrant, entrepreneur, MIT graduate, and Donald Trump supporter, believes he possesses the right background and history of achievement that would breathe needed diversity and vitality into the Republican Party and the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.
