N.J. woman enraged by 'fancy white people' attacks man, Porche with hammer: cops
A Newark woman enraged by "fancy white people" is being sought for allegedly attacking a man with a hammer and smashing his Porsche and boat at a gas station in what Virginia police described as a racially-motivated attack Saturday. Angela M. Jones, 26, faces potential hate crime charges after allegedly beating the man at an Exxon Station off Interstate 95 in Caroline County, Va., according to WTVR.com.
