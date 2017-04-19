More than 8,000 Mass. Uber, Lyft driv...

More than 8,000 Mass. Uber, Lyft drivers fail background checks

More than 8,000 current and recent Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts have been banned from driving in the state under new, stricter background check regulations. In November, the ride-sharing companies agreed to let the state run its own background checks as part of a deal that would let Lyft and Uber drivers service Logan Airport.

