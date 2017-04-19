More than 8,000 Mass. Uber, Lyft drivers fail background checks
More than 8,000 current and recent Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts have been banned from driving in the state under new, stricter background check regulations. In November, the ride-sharing companies agreed to let the state run its own background checks as part of a deal that would let Lyft and Uber drivers service Logan Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC