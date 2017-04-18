ML Strategies Alert - FY2018 Massachu...

ML Strategies Alert - FY2018 Massachusetts Budget Update: House Ways and Means Budget

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: JD Supra

On Monday, April 10th, the House Ways and Means Committee proposed a $40.3 billion budget for FY2018 that calls for increasing spending by 3.8 percent, or about $1.47 billion, above FY2017 levels. The spending increase is less than the 4.3 percent, or $1.65 billion, increase in spending proposed by Governor Charlie Baker , which is largely due to lower projections for MassHealth enrollment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... 18 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 72
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Apr 18 Retribution 13
Lowell sun Apr 16 Billydog 1
News xxxxxx Apr 10 Bertha Birkenstock 1
Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r... Apr 3 JobPostings 1
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC