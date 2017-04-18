ML Strategies Alert - FY2018 Massachusetts Budget Update: House Ways and Means Budget
On Monday, April 10th, the House Ways and Means Committee proposed a $40.3 billion budget for FY2018 that calls for increasing spending by 3.8 percent, or about $1.47 billion, above FY2017 levels. The spending increase is less than the 4.3 percent, or $1.65 billion, increase in spending proposed by Governor Charlie Baker , which is largely due to lower projections for MassHealth enrollment.
