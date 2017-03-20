Massachusetts was key to U.S. effort in WWI
One-hundred years ago, thousands of Massachusetts National Guardsmen landed in France, an ocean away from their homes and loved ones. They would soon face brutal fighting conditions and horrific new weapons of war, serving with valor and proving themselves a vital cog in the U.S. war effort.
