Massachusetts teens credited with saving bridge jumper twice
In a man's moment of despair, two teenagers turned out to be a glimmer of hope. Monday night, Justin Petterson and Jesse Carrier were about to meet up near the bridge street bridge over the Merrimack River in Lowell, when Petterson noticed a man on the wrong side of the railing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Tue
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Apr 22
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC