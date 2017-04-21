Massachusetts residents may get an in...

Massachusetts residents may get an income tax break next year

Massachusetts representatives are expected to debate the budget next week and one item up for review is decreasing the state income tax rate. One state representative has filed an amendment to lower the income tax rate from 5.1% to 5% to give tax payers a break.

