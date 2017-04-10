Massachusetts May Toss Thousands Of Convictions For Drug Test Fraud
Annie Dookhan, a chemist working for a Massachusetts state drug-testing laboratory, was paroled last year after serving nearly three years in a state prison for her admitted perjury and evidence tampering in state-prosecuted cases. But the state's highest court, the Supreme Judicial Court, must soon decide what to do about almost 24,000 criminal convictions linked to Dookhan's unreliable court testimony and drug-testing reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xxxxxx
|Mon
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC