Massachusetts May Toss Thousands Of Convictions For Drug Test Fraud

Annie Dookhan, a chemist working for a Massachusetts state drug-testing laboratory, was paroled last year after serving nearly three years in a state prison for her admitted perjury and evidence tampering in state-prosecuted cases. But the state's highest court, the Supreme Judicial Court, must soon decide what to do about almost 24,000 criminal convictions linked to Dookhan's unreliable court testimony and drug-testing reports.

