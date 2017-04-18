Massachusetts charter school teacher is Teacher of the Year
A Massachusetts high school teacher who was chosen National Teacher of the Year on Thursday is believed to be the first from a charter school to win the award. Sydney Chaffee, who teaches at the Codman Academy Charter Public School in Boston, was selected for the honor by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Tue
|anonymous
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Tue
|Retribution
|13
|Lowell sun
|Apr 16
|Billydog
|1
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC