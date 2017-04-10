Mass. ride-hailing checks have other states weighing more thorough driver reviews

The startling results of the first state-run background check of Uber and Lyft drivers by Massachusetts has some regulators in other states and cities asking if they should toughen their reviews of drivers' backgrounds. More than 8,200 of the nearly 71,000 drivers who had already cleared background checks by the ride-hailing companies have been banned after failing a new state records review, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced in early April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.