Mass. man found guilty of killing Whitey Bulger extortion victim
A 72-year-old Massachusetts man was found guilty Wednesday in the 2013 poisoning death of Stephen Rakes, an extortion victim of the notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger. Prosecutors say William Camuti killed the 59-year-old Rakes when they were meeting in Waltham for a business deal.
