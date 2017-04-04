Mass. Lawyers Tell Police They Can't Hold Criminal Illegals For ICE
Lawyers for the state of Massachusetts argued Tuesday that local law enforcement cannot detain criminal illegal immigrants for any period of time longer than their sentences in order to give federal agents more time to take them into custody. The state attorney general's office presented its case in front of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, challenging the practice of keeping removable aliens in custody after their cases have been resolved by the state criminal justice system.
