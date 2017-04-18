Mass. lawmakers debate pot regulators' independence
Recreational marijuana may be legal for adults in Massachusetts but who ultimately will be in charge of regulating and enforcing the new law remains the subject of behind-the-scenes maneuvering on Beacon Hill. A legislative committee created to review and potentially make revisions in the voter-approved measure plans to hold its final hearing at the Statehouse on Monday and deliver recommendations by June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|8 hr
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|19 hr
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Thu
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|72
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
|Lowell sun
|Apr 16
|Billydog
|1
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC