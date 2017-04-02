Mass. had highest rate of opioid-related ER visits
Massachusetts had the highest rate of opioid-related visits to hospital emergency departments among 30 states included in the latest federal report, another grim benchmark of the drug scourge gripping the region. More than 450 visits to emergency departments for opioid-related reasons were made for every 100,000 residents in the state in 2014, the latest year data were available, according to the report by a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
