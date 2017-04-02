Mass. had highest rate of opioid-rela...

Mass. had highest rate of opioid-related ER visits

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Massachusetts had the highest rate of opioid-related visits to hospital emergency departments among 30 states included in the latest federal report, another grim benchmark of the drug scourge gripping the region. More than 450 visits to emergency departments for opioid-related reasons were made for every 100,000 residents in the state in 2014, the latest year data were available, according to the report by a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... Mar 29 tomin cali 5
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mar 27 Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC