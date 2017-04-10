Mass evacuation in Syria to proceed after deadly blast

Condolences are pouring in for retired NFL player Todd Heap and his family after police say the former Pro Bowl tight end accidentally ran over his 3-year-old daughter with a truck, killing her. Condolences are pouring in for retired NFL player Todd Heap and his family after police say the former Pro Bowl tight end accidentally ran over his 3-year-old daughter with a truck, killing her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.