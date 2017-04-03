Mass. biz confidence at highest level since 2004
Confidence among Massachusetts businesses inched up in March and employers remain bullish in the short term, but uncertainty is beginning to creep into the forecast, the Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported Tuesday. AIM's Business Confidence Index rose 0.3 points to 62.4 in March, the seventh straight month of improved confidence and 5.9 points higher than a year ago.
